Vanquis Banking Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:VANQ)

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VANQ opened at GBX 56.05 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.97. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 43.15 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 243.20 ($3.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £143.75 million, a PE ratio of 321.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VANQ shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

