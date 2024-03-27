Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,127,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.72. 198,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.