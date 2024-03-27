Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average is $231.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $196.14 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

