Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.12. 366,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

