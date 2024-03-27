Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 160,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.