Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 230,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 53,111 shares.The stock last traded at $76.44 and had previously closed at $76.27.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
