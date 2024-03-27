Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 230,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 53,111 shares.The stock last traded at $76.44 and had previously closed at $76.27.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,786,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 686,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,988 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,358,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

