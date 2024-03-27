Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $34,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.