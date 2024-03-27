Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.69. 4,839,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,958. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

