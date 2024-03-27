Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $112.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.46.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
