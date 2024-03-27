Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

