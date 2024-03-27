Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Position Raised by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $303.65. 57,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,727. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $308.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.38. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

