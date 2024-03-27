Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $478.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,295. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.68 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $382.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

