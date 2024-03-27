Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 10.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $74,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.66. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

