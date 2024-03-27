Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by 25 LLC

25 LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

