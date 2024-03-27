Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $226.03. 358,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,820. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $227.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.11. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

