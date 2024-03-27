Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 8.3% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

