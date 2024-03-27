Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

