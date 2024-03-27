Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $235.74

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $235.74 and last traded at $234.14, with a volume of 21124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

