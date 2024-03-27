Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,622,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

