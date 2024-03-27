Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $50,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.18. 47,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $182.59 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.