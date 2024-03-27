Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.89. 759,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,802. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.13.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.