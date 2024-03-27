Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $343.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

