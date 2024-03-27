Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.26. 724,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,861. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.