Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 439,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,848. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.