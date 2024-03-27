Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.