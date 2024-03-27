Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. 8,524,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,598. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

