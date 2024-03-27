Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,804,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 187,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,501,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

