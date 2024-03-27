Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 11.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 4,706,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135,539. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

