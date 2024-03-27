Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 12,501,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

