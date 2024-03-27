Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.