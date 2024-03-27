Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $48,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $129.02. The stock had a trading volume of 540,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,379. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

