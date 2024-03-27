Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stake Lessened by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 2.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,262,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,267,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.53. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $132.47. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.