Value and Indexed Property Income Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trading Up 1.6 %
VIP opened at GBX 175.75 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.07. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 214 ($2.70). The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26. The company has a market cap of £75.01 million, a P/E ratio of -325.46 and a beta of 1.02.
About Value and Indexed Property Income
