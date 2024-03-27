US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.94

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.37, with a volume of 82291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Get US Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.