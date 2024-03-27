Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,442,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.