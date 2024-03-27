United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Trading Down 3.4%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $236.07 and last traded at $239.32. 136,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 400,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total value of $1,312,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total transaction of $1,312,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,680 shares of company stock worth $14,161,680. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

