United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $154.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.01. 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,339. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

