Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $514.14. 630,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $523.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.81.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

