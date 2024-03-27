Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDMY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $673,734. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Udemy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 117,846 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Udemy by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Udemy by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,150,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.00 on Friday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

