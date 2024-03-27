Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.77. 8,647,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,332,289. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,255,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

