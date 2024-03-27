U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. 1,415,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,036,502. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.