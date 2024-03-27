Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $16.15

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $17.76. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 12,008 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,677,895.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165 in the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.
