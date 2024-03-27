Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,708,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $23,621,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $70.44 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

