Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.6% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

