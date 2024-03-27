Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 508,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

