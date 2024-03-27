Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

