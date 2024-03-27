Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 515,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.78.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
