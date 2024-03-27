Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $8.64 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.18. 5,879,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $395.40 and a 52 week high of $526.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.43. The company has a market cap of $403.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

