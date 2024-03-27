Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,898 shares of company stock worth $1,796,874. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

