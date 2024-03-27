Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $502,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,888 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.6 %

COIN stock opened at $266.81 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.19 and a beta of 3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,215,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,215,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 732,470 shares of company stock worth $109,889,483. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.